Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

November 12, 2018 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda of Meeting

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

GBHS Band Honors

Great Bend High School band instructor Mark DeWald and assistant Don Regehr recently accompanied honor band students to the Southwest District KMEA Honor Band in Dodge City. Two GBHS Jazz Band students and six GBMS students received the honor. In October, the Panther Pride Marching Band attended the WAC Marching Festival in Hays and received a 1 Rating. Band students will be present to receive recognition from the board.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

-Cristina Ingram, Park Elementary KRR Coordinator, will discuss a recent KRR event that each USD 428 elementary school participated in; Lights, Camera…Afterschool!

-Kip Wilson, chairperson for the Great Bend Reading Initiative, will be present to provide information about the Great Bend Reading Initiative, a combined partnership between Great Bend schools and the Great Bend Public Library. The selected book is The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, by Kate DiCamillo.

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

-Board Members’ Comments

-USD 428 Education Foundation

-Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A Approval of Title VI B and Early Childhood

Flow-Through Budget Application …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

The public was notified of the Title VI B and ECH budget, which covers salaries for licensed special education staff salaries. The 2018-2019 application amounts to $973,628 for Title VI B pass-through funds ($1629 lower than the prior year) and $40,701 for ECH ($4 lower than the prior year). The budget application will be available for public review at the Barton County Cooperative of Special Education for the next thirty days.

B. GB Recreation Commission Board Representative …………….. Mr. Umphres

The GB Recreation Commission board is comprised of five members who represent the city, school, and recreation commission. Members serve four-year terms and may serve two consecutive 4-year terms. Sandy Smith’s board membership expires 12/31/18 and she has indicated that she will not be serving a second term. The district issued a boxed ad in The Tribune announcing the open position. Administration will make a recommendation for BOE consideration / decision for a replacement on the board.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Bus Repair …………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Bus 992 is a 2000 Bluebird with 179,000 miles with a recently blown engine. Two options to for a new motor and installation will be presented to the board.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. District Site Council- 11/15/18

B. Visible Learning for Literacy

C. Migrant Program Update

D. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Folder 7,D)

-Curriculum Steering Committee: 11/6/18

Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 10/18/18 and 11/5/18

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Community Feedback Meetings: 11/15 @ 5:00 –Park Elementary 11/15 @ 7:00 — Park Elementary 11/27 @ 6:30 — GBMS Commons 12/4 @ 5:00 — GBHS Auditorium

B. Annual KASB Convention

C. Approval of Grants / Contributions (Attachment 8,C)

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

11. CONSENT AGENDA ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (October 8 and 31, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 11.C)

12. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the GB Events Center.

•Community Feedback Meetings: 11/15 @ 5:00 –Park Elementary 11/15 @ 7:00 — Park Elementary 11/27 @ 6:30 — GBMS Commons 12/4 @ 5:00 — GBHS Auditorium

•Thanksgiving Recess: November 21, 22 and 23, 2018.

•BOE Noon meeting: at 12:00 Noon p.m., on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Jefferson Elementary School.

•Annual KASB Convention: on November 30, December 1, 2, 2018, in Overland Park, KS.

13. ADJOURNMENT…………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres