Major damage reported after Kan. apartment complex fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire.

Just before 7:30p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a two alarm structure fire at 709 SW Tyler Street in Topeka, according to fire investigator Zach Bottenberg.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames from the large three story apartment building. Fire suppression crews conducted an offensive fire attack and began searching the 18 apartments within the building. All occupants self-evacuated safely. The fire was contained to the building of fire origin.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be Undetermined; pending further investigation. Origin of the fire was within apartment #10.

Estimated structural dollar loss is $40,000. (Four apartments sustained major damage) Estimated content dollar loss is $10,000. The American Red Cross provided assistance to 14 occupants of the apartment building.

Some smoke detectors were sounding within the structure.