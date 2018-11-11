Human resources workshop provided by Barton Community College, The HR Pro

Story by Brandon Steinert-Barton Public Relations

Small business owners, human resources managers and anyone in need of help writing job descriptions or policies can benefit from the expertise of Human Resources Consultant Erika Brining, owner of The HR Pro, who is hosting a half-day workshop.

The hands-on learning opportunity is set for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 13 in the Plaza de Cavanaugh room (L-116) in the Learning Resource Center at Barton Community College.

Thursday is the deadline to register.

The non-credit fee is $65, which includes materials and refreshments.

Brining has been in the Human Resources field since 1989. She has a bachelor’s degree and two senior-level certifi­cations in the HR field, and has led the HR department of several companies over the last 25 years. She works independently to help companies with their HR projects and problems.

For more information about the workshop, contact Krystall Barnes, Coordinator of Workforce Training Projects & Events, at (620) 792-9332 or barnesk@bartonccc.edu.