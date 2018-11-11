Back-To-Back: Tigers Repeat as MIAA Champions with 58-0 Win Over Northeastern State

fhsuathletics.com

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State secured its second consecutive MIAA Championship on Saturday (Nov. 10) with a 58-0 shutout over Northeastern State. The No. 22/17 ranked Tigers moved to 9-2 with the win, while the RiverHawks finished their season at 0-11. The win should secure a second-straight berth in the NCAA Playoffs for the Tigers, who entered the game ranked No. 5 in NCAA Super Region 3.

Fort Hays State reaches nine wins in a season for just the second time in program history, reaching the mark in two straight years now. The Tigers went a perfect 11-0 in the regular season last year to claim the MIAA crown. Northwest Missouri State defeated Central Missouri on Saturday and matched the Tigers’ 9-2 this season in MIAA play, also claiming a piece of the conference crown.

The Tigers posted their second shutout of the season after blanking Central Oklahoma in Hays earlier this season 15-0. The 58 points were also the most in an MIAA game by the Tigers since joining the conference in 2006.

The Tigers now await their NCAA Playoff fate when the Super Region 3 bracket is announced on Sunday at 4 pm. See the selection show at the following link. https://www.ncaa.com/sports/football/d2. If the Tigers are among the No. 2 through 4 seeds in the super region, they will host a home game on Saturday, November 17. If they are a No. 5 through 7 seed, they will be going on the road for the first round on the same date. The top four teams in the super region rankings all won on Saturday, along with FHSU and Northwest Missouri State. The only upset in the top seven happened to No. 7 ranked Southern Arkansas, which lost at Arkansas-Monticello.