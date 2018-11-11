AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (61) 10-0 1525 1
2. Clemson 10-0 1459 2
3. Notre Dame 10-0 1406 3
4. Michigan 9-1 1327 4
5. Georgia 9-1 1288 5
6. Oklahoma 9-1 1188 6
7. West Virginia 8-1 1111 7
8. Washington St. 9-1 1052 10
9. Ohio St. 9-1 1050 8
10. LSU 8-2 1019 9
11. UCF 9-0 983 11
12. Syracuse 8-2 787 13
13. Texas 7-3 726 15
14. Utah St. 9-1 689 14
15. Florida 7-3 575 19
16. Penn St. 7-3 542 21
17. Washington 7-3 501 20
18. Iowa St. 6-3 497 23
19. Cincinnati 9-1 344 25
20. Kentucky 7-3 337 12
21. Utah 7-3 307 NR
22. Boston College 7-3 254 17
23. Boise St. 8-2 147 NR
24. Northwestern 6-4 136 NR
25. Mississippi St. 6-4 133 18
Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.