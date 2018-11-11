AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (61) 10-0 1525 1

2. Clemson 10-0 1459 2

3. Notre Dame 10-0 1406 3

4. Michigan 9-1 1327 4

5. Georgia 9-1 1288 5

6. Oklahoma 9-1 1188 6

7. West Virginia 8-1 1111 7

8. Washington St. 9-1 1052 10

9. Ohio St. 9-1 1050 8

10. LSU 8-2 1019 9

11. UCF 9-0 983 11

12. Syracuse 8-2 787 13

13. Texas 7-3 726 15

14. Utah St. 9-1 689 14

15. Florida 7-3 575 19

16. Penn St. 7-3 542 21

17. Washington 7-3 501 20

18. Iowa St. 6-3 497 23

19. Cincinnati 9-1 344 25

20. Kentucky 7-3 337 12

21. Utah 7-3 307 NR

22. Boston College 7-3 254 17

23. Boise St. 8-2 147 NR

24. Northwestern 6-4 136 NR

25. Mississippi St. 6-4 133 18

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.