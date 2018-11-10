Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Veterans Day
A chance of rain and snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 53.