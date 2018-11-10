Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.



Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.



Veterans Day A chance of rain and snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 6 to 9 mph.



Monday A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57.



Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.