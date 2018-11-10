Veterans Day Weather

Veterans Day A chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52.