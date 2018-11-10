Sub-State Football Pairings

** All Game at 7pm Friday unless noted

Class 2A

Hoisington (9-2) @ Phillipsburg (11-0)

Humboldt (11-0) @ Riley County (9-2)

8-Man Division I

St. Francis (11-0) @ Central Plains (11-0)

Canton-Galva (10-1) @ Solomon (10-1)

8-Man Division II

Dighton (9-2) @ Osborne (10-1)

Hanover (11-0) @ Axtell (10-1)

Class 3A

Andale (11-0) @ Pratt (11-0)

Galena (11-0) @ Sabetha (11-0)

Class 5A

Maize (10-1) @ Wichita Northwest (11-0)

Olathe West (5-6) @ St. Thomas Aquinas (11-0)

Class 1A

Plainville (9-2) @ Smith Center (10-1)

Colgan (9-2) @ Olpe (11-0)

Class 4A

Bishop Miege (9-2) @ Basehor-Linwood (10-1)

Goddard (9-2) @ McPherson (11-0)

Class 6A

Manhattan (10-1) @ Derby (11-0)

Blue Valley North (8-3) @ Olathe North (9-2)