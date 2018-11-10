Sub-State Football Pairings

** All Game at 7pm Friday unless noted
Class 2A
Hoisington (9-2) @ Phillipsburg (11-0)
Humboldt (11-0) @ Riley County (9-2)
8-Man Division I
St. Francis (11-0) @ Central Plains (11-0)
Canton-Galva (10-1) @ Solomon (10-1)
8-Man Division II
Dighton (9-2) @ Osborne (10-1)
Hanover (11-0) @ Axtell (10-1)
Class 3A
Andale (11-0) @ Pratt (11-0)
Galena (11-0) @ Sabetha (11-0)
Class 5A
Maize (10-1) @ Wichita Northwest (11-0)
Olathe West (5-6) @ St. Thomas Aquinas (11-0)
Class 1A
Plainville (9-2) @ Smith Center (10-1)
Colgan (9-2) @ Olpe (11-0)
Class 4A
Bishop Miege (9-2) @ Basehor-Linwood (10-1)
Goddard (9-2) @ McPherson (11-0)
Class 6A
Manhattan (10-1) @ Derby (11-0)
Blue Valley North (8-3) @ Olathe North (9-2)