Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Canvass – 8:30 a.m. Until Close

-The County Commission will meet as the Board of County Canvassers on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. in the Office of the County Clerk. At that time, they will canvass ballots from the November 6, 2018, General Election.

Agenda Meeting

9:00 a.m. or Immediately Following the Canvass Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the November 5, 2018, Regular Meeting will not be available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October 29, 2018, and ending November 13, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. PROCLAMATION 2018-15: Ellinwood High School Girls Cross Country Team, 2018 2A

State Champions:

-The Ellinwood High School girls cross country team, including Erin Hammeke, Ashtin Klepper,

Sarah Hammeke, Courtney Cook, Lauren Petz, Gracie Schlessiger, Saitis Kroulik, and Alicia

Mitchell won the 2018 2A State Championship. The team, along with Head Coach Andrew

Cherry; Assistant Coach Mary Feemster; Derek Schoenthaler, Activities Director; and Mark

Cook, Principal, will be recognized for bringing honor to EHS, the City of Ellinwood and to

Barton County. Mr. Cook will provide details.

B. TREASURER’S OFFICE: Annual Report:

-Jim Jordan worked part-time in the Treasurer’s Office before beginning his first term of office

on October 10, 2017. Since that time, he and his staff have worked together with several County

officials in making operational improvements. Mr. Jordan will provide a public report on his

office.

C. COMMISSION: Letter of Support – Sheriff Brian Bellendir:

-The Barton County Commission has drafted a letter of support for Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Phil

Hathcock, County Administrator will present details.

D. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Special Deputy Coroner:

-Under the procedures outlined by Kansas Statutes and by Resolution 2006-11, A Resolution

Establishing District Coroner Procedures, Dr. Edward Jones requests the appointment of Special

Deputy Coroners. Special Deputies, appointed for one-year calendar terms, do not have the

necessary credentials to be a deputy coroner, but generally have a medical background. Dr.

Jones, at the recommendation of the Stafford County Commission, has requested that Melissa

Dove, RN, be appointed. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period.

The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the

services provided by the County on a regular basis.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any

other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place

throughout the day.

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting, Tuesday,

November 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, Conference Room, 1400

Main Street, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Biennial Bridge Inspections and

Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:00 a.m. – Early Childhood Education Funding and Program Update – Jon Prescott, Executive

Director, Sunflower

10:15 a.m. – Server Upgrade, Road and Bridge / Noxious Weed – Dereck Hollingshead,

Network Administrator/ IT Service Technician

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department are scheduled for November 15, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 19, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.