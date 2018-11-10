Mexican man admits transporting illegal immigrants to Kansas

WICHITA– A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty this week to unlawfully driving himself and 10 other illegal aliens from Arizona to Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Alex They Maya-Dimas, 37, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens. In his plea, he admitted he was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon when a Ford County deputy stopped him.

Maya-Dimas and 10 other occupants of the vehicle were Mexican citizens who were in the United States illegally. The passengers told investigators Maya-Dimas drove them from Arizona to Kansas City through Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 24. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.