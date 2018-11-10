Mapping future street repairs for Great Bend

As the City of Great Bend is roughly 80 percent complete with the water main replacement project, the construction and boring underneath streets has uncovered the need for an outline of streets with marked utilities.

The Great Bend City Council approved a proposal from Professional Engineering Consultants to develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) to have a digital map of street conditions.

Great Bend Assistant Public Works Director Simon Wiley says the system will save the city time and money in the future.

The comprehensive street evaluation and maintenance program will be based on accepted, standardized methods and guidelines. Data collection will be performed by city staff and pavement ratings will be created by PEC to insert into a digital map. The five-year plan will include maintenance priority list and a construction priority list for the calendar years 2019 – 2023.

The street evaluation program will cost $50,000 with an annual $1,200 fee for the online subscription with allows two editing and eight view-only logins.