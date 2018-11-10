Man sentenced for trying to smuggle marijuana into Kan. prison

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A man caught trying to smuggle drugs into a Kansas prison has been placed on probation.

Leavenworth County prosecutors wanted 56-year-old Charles Anthony Newsome to be sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded no contest to trafficking contraband in a correctional facility.

A judge granted Newsome’s request for probation. He would have to serve four years in prison if he violates his probation.

Newsome worked for a company that makes deliveries to the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Newsome was caught in April 2016 with almost 200 grams of marijuana and synthetic marijuana during a random check by prison staff.