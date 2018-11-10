Kansas felon jailed after stop for traffic infraction

On Friday, police stopped a gold Toyota passenger car for a traffic infraction in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Police found three occupants in the car. Officers arrested Michael T. Yates 26, Topeka under suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm.

Other items located in the vehicle included marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Yates was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Yates has previous convictions for battery, drugs and gambling.