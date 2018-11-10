Kan. woman dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash

LINN COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Friday in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Honda Civic driven by Autumn R. Robinett, 43, La Cygne, was westbound on Kansas 152.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck eastbound 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Karen K. Clemens, La Cygne head-on.

Robinett was pronounced dead at the scene. Clemens was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The KHP did not report details on Robinett’s seat belt usage.