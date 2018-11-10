Highest midterm election turnout in Barton County since 2006

As the Barton County Election Officer, Donna Zimmerman loves to see a good turnout of voters on Election Day. Zimmerman was pleased from last Tuesday’s showing in Barton County where nearly half the registered voters submitted their vote.

The 48.44 percent voter turnout was the highest turnout in Barton County for a midterm election since 2006. That number came on an election where Barton County reduced the number of voting locations.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

Barton County dropped their voting locations from 23 to 11 last week. The reduction was made to make it easier to staff poll workers and reduce the near-future replacement of the aging voting machines.

As Barton County observes Veterans Day with Monday off, Commissioners will canvas the votes Tuesday.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

Results from last week’s election can be found here.