Barton Community College Nursing Club provides care packages for Central Care Cancer Center

Story by Brandon Steinert-Barton Public Relations

The Barton Community College Nursing Club assembled and donated more than four dozen care packages and treat bags to Central Care Cancer Center. The bags and packages were stuffed with donations from faculty and staff at Barton, and included fuzzy socks, facial tissue, lip balm, word searches and crossword puzzles.

The activity was part of Barton’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities in October.

Those involved with the project included (from left) Karla Johnston, Nursing Instructor and Barton Nursing Club Sponsor; Marissa Roach, PN Student; Theresa Berger, PN Student; Mollie Hestand, PN Student; Ann Ridinger, PN Student; Lakin Hulse, PN Student and Regina Casper, Barton Library Director.