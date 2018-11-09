One dead after fire at Kansas winery

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal fire at a Kansas winery.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the Wyldewood Cellars Winery just off the Paxico exit on Interstate 70, 32633 Grapevine Road, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff.

It took approximately two hours for crews from Paxico, McFarland, Maple Hill, Alma, Wamego and Wabaunsee to get the blaze under control.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or an estimate of damage.