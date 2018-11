NOVEMBER 9, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

LOOKING FOR: WEED EATER, FOR SALE: 69 CHEVY PICKUP, 2 TRACTOR TIRES 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: GRAIN CART, RETURN ELEVATOR, LOOKING FOR TIRES 285-5288

LOOKING FOR: PART TIME FARM HELP, FOR SALE: DIRT MOVER, LOOKING FOR: WIRING FOR FORD PICKUP 653-4913

FOR SALE: 16” CHEVY WHEELS 617-2194

FOR SALE: 8X10 GARAGE DOORS, SHOP HEATER 797-8215

FOR SALE: FUEL CELL, FORD F350 603-6031

FOR SALE: LOG SPLITTER, VW DUNE BUGGY 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: PARTS FOR 78-85 EL CAMINO, TILE SAW, BUCKETS FROM 90S T-BIRD 793-0979

FOR SALE: PICKUP TOOLBOX 639-2038

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD, LOOKING FOR: BLANKETS 282-8079 OR 797-0049

FOR SALE: KEYBOARDS, 10 VHS TAPES, CELLPHONE 786-1945

FOR SALE: TV STAND 282-9933

FOR SALE: ’71 WINNEBEGO 639-1770

LOOKING FOR: PAIR OF COCKTIELS, FOR SALE: SINK, MEDICINE CABINET 617-3505

FOR SALE: MOBILITY SCOOTER, 07 PT CRUISER, 73 CHEVY, GIN TRUCK 792-9414

FOR SALE: CHICKENS AND EGGS 918-314-0999

FOR SALE: STOCK TANK, 97 SUBURBAN FOR PARTS, 2001 FORD CIVIC 282-7708

LOOKING FOR: DRILL BITS FOR GLASS 617-7473

FOR SALE: RIFLE AND BAYONET, 12 GUAGE SHOTGUN, 07 DODGE PICKUP 282-1293

LOOKING FOR: GM CAR 785-259-7497

FOR SALE: CHEVY 3/4 PICKUP, MODEL 37 ITHACA, SHOTGUN 727-1310

FOR SALE: INSULATED COVERALLS, STEEL TOE BOOTS, LONG UNDERWEAR 792-9710

FOR SALE: 02 DODGE PICKUP 252-8471

FOR SALE: CHINA HUTCH, WRITING DESK, DRILL PRESS 617-5136

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS HAVING THEIR HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE & 2ND SATURDAY SALE TO KICK OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON. EVERYTHING IS 10% OFF STOREWIDE. FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS LOCATED AT 2025 FOREST AVENUE, AND THEY ARE OPEN TUESDAY THRU SATURDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 5PM, CLOSED ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY. WHILE YOU’RE THERE CHECK OUT LORETTA MILLER’S “THE GALLERY” THAT WILL BE OPEN. DON’T FORGET FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS MORE THAN AN ANTIQUE STORE.

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED ,KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H&B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST GO TO:

www. childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

THANK YOU HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!