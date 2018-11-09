Kansas man arrested following shooting, standoff

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a shooting in south-central Kansas.

Just after 9:40a.m. Friday, Deputies with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CLSO) were dispatched to the 6000 block of 22nd Road, north west of Rock, Kansas, according to Dave Faletti.

Initial information indicated that a woman identified as Elizabeth Anderson, had sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg and she was lying outside by the road.

It was relayed to law enforcement that she had been shot by her husband, Marty Anderson and that Marty had two juvenile children in the residence with him and had threatened their safety.

Elizabeth Anderson was transported by Eagle Med to Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas for her injuries.

A perimeter was set up around the house and at approximately 11:15 AM the two female juveniles came out of the house and were removed from the area by law enforcement, according to Faletti.

Members of the South Central SWAT team then entered the house and arrested Marty Anderson without incident.

Marty Anderson had previously been arrested and was on bond for allegations of Rape, Criminal Sodomy, Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a child and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct.

These cases are still under investigation and no bond has been determined for the current arrest. Criminal charges are still pending.