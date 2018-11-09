Kansas dispatcher helps deliver caller’s grandchild

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An emergency dispatcher is winning praise for helping a caller deliver his daughter’s baby in rural central Kansas.

Harvey County Communications said in a Facebook post that the baby arrived just before 3 a.m. Thursday in neighboring Butler County. Firefighters and paramedics showed up seven minutes later and took the baby to a Wichita hospital in good condition.

The post says a “stork pin is on order” for the dispatcher. The post praised the grandfather for “calmly” following instruction. A follow-up post reported that the grandfather said it felt like the dispatcher “had done this many times before.”