Kan. woman pleads guilty in death of pregnant woman, unborn child

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty for her role in the killing an expectant mother and her unborn child.

Alora Mendoza, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of reckless second-degree murder in the fatal shooting last June of 23-year-old Jocelyn Ybarra.

Ybarra was 12 weeks pregnant and her unborn child also died.

Mendoza was initially charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder and with attempted aggravated robbery.

Assistant District Attorney Darrell Smith said Friday that Mendoza helped another person who allegedly shot Ybarra during an attempted carjacking.

Mendoza will be asked to testify against her co-defendant as part of Friday’s plea agreement.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.