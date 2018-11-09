Kan. school locked down; police find teens in Halloween costume

HUTCHINSON — A Kansas elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown late Thursday afternoon after police responded to a 911 call, according to School District Spokesperson Ray Hemman.

Hutchinson Police Department officers found two teenagers on the adjacent Don Michael Field wearing Halloween costumes and shooting a YouTube video, according to a note the school district sent to parents.

The teens also had a piece of PVC pipe as a prop, which could look like a knife from a distance.

Once police talked to the two individuals, the school lifted the lockdown but it made the final bell about 10 minutes late for students and staff.

“We’re grateful for our neighbors watching out for us, and we’re grateful for your patience with the delay in the final bell,” said the notice.

There were no injuries and no arrests were made.