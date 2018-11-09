Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals counterpart Josh Rosen were once roommates at Peyton Manning’s passing camp. On Sunday two of the bright young signal callers in the NFL will face off when the Chiefs welcome the Cardinals to Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes is off to a record-setting start as the Chiefs’ first-year starter. Rosen is coming off a fourth-quarter comeback win over San Francisco.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are giving opposing defenses plenty of screen time this season. Whether it’s Kareem Hunt out of the backfield or one of their fleet wide receivers catching the ball behind the line of scrimmage, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have used their vast array of screen passes to help put up some big numbers.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Larry Fitzgerald is closing in on another milestone, and it’s an impressive one. The 35-year-old receiver needs to catch just 33 yards worth of passes Sunday at Kansas City to move past Hall of Famer Terrell Owens into second place on the NFL’s all-time yards receiving list. As usual, Fitzgerald has brushed aside talk of his milestones.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 goes into its final three-weekend stretch with four legitimate contenders to get to the conference championship game. Big 12 co-leaders sixth-ranked Oklahoma and seventh-ranked West Virginia still have to play each other. As do No. 15 Texas and No. 23 Iowa State, who are currently tied for third place. With all that, only Kansas and Kansas State have been mathematically eliminated from title contention.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown scored 23 points, freshman NaLyssa Smith had her first double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor trailed briefly in the middle of the first quarter before rolling to a 116-58 win over Saint Francis (Pa.). Chloe Jackson had 15 points, six assists and four steals for the Lady Bears (2-0), who won a second straight game against an overmatched opponent that reached the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to a No. 1 seed.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lashann Higgs scored 20 points, Jatarie White had a double-double and No. 11 Texas rolled to a 78-41 win over Duquesne in a season-opening game. White had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Destiny Littleton had a career-high 15 points for the Longhorns, who led 24-7 after one quarter and 57-23 entering the fourth.

National Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers earned their fifth consecutive win as Ben Roethlisberger threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-21 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers. Antonio Brown had a 53-yard scoring grab, hours after being cited for speeding over 100 mph. James Conner ran for 65 yards and a score before leaving late with a possible concussion.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Josh McCown will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Buffalo, replacing injured rookie Sam Darnold. Coach Todd Bowles has ruled out Darnold to start because of a strained right foot suffered in last Sunday’s 13-6 loss at Miami. Davis Webb will be McCown’s backup if Darnold is inactive for the game.

UNDATED (AP) — Brandon Wimbush will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback when the third-ranked Irish host Florida State on Saturday. Two people familiar with the decision have told The Associated Press that Ian Book is nursing an undisclosed injury and is not expected to play after taking a hit to the back and ribs during last week’s win at Northwestern. Book replaced Wimbush as the starter in the fourth game of the season and has completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

UNDATED (AP) —The World Series-champion Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians each landed two players on the American League Silver Slugger team. Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are on the squad, as are infielders Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor of the Indians. Colorado has a major league-high three players on the team: Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and German Marquez.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired outfielder and leadoff hitter Mallex Smith from Tampa Bay in a five-player package that sends catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays.Smith swiped a career-high 40 bags this year for a team that finished second in the majors with 128 steals. The entire Mariners lineup totaled just 39 more stolen bases than Smith, who also hit .296 and tied for the major league lead with 10 triples.

Thursday Scoreboard

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 98 Houston 80

Final OT Boston 116 Phoenix 109

Final Portland 116 L.A. Clippers 105

Final Milwaukee 134 Golden State 111

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Wake Forest 27 (22) NC State 23

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 52 Carolina 21