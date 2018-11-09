Cop Shop (11/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:53 a.m. an accident was reported at N. Washington Avenue & NE 30 Road.

At 11:07 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 156 Highway & K-4.

At 11:26 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 40 Avenue & E. K-4 Highway.

At 1:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 3800 Forest Avenue.

Theft

At 2:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 1155 NW 20 Road.

Robbery

At 7:58 p.m. 10th Street Liquor Stop, 5208 10th Street, reported a robbery.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:10 a.m. an accident was reported at 1437 16th Street.

Structure Fire

At 7 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 3706 Meadowlark Ln.

Criminal Damage

At 8:40 a.m. criminal damage to her vehicle was reported at 2427 Shawnee Dr.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:08 a.m. an officer arrested Courtney Veitenheimer for a GBMC warrant at 1217 Williams.

At 9:11 a.m. an officer Linus Rupp at 1217 Williams.

At 10:06 a.m. an officer arrested Michael Philbern at 1806 12th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:20 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2424 19th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:02 p.m. an officer arrested Alan Bobbit for a warrant at 5309 Quail Creek Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:19 p.m. an accident involving a city bus was reported at 3800 Forest Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:22 p.m. an officer arrested Melvin Gray for DWS in the 1500 block of Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 2nd Avenue & Main Street.

Robbery

At 7:58 p.m. 10th Street Liquor Stop, 5208 10th Street, reported a subject robbing the business.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:11 an officer arrested Patricia Avinger on two warrants at 11th Street & Morton Street.