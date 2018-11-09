Community feedback meetings scheduled in Great Bend for upcoming school decisions

USD 428, assisted by a Steering Committee consisting of dedicated community members is excited to announce the scheduling of a series of Community Feedback Meetings, allowing local residents to provide their feedback on upcoming decisions that will impact the school district and community at large.

These Community Feedback Meetings are the next stage in the process of developing a long-term plan for the school district’s building and education needs. Great Bend residents are encouraged to attend upcoming Community Feedback Meetings to learn more about the facilities analysis, demographic data, and proposed master plan elements.

“The school district can help drive the local economy, which impacts and benefits more than just those with school-age children,” said Jason Mayers, Steering Committee member. “Decisions we make in the near future will impact generations to come. By giving our teachers the facilities and resources they need, we not only elevate our education system, but also make Great Bend a stronger community for current and future residents.”

With assistance from SJCF Architecture, USD 428 and community members have been meeting for nine months to analyze district needs, regional demographics as well as projected trends for the district.

Attendance and input by the general public at the scheduled Community Feedback Meetings is essential to USD 428’s long term facility planning efforts.

Community Feedback Meetings currently scheduled:

 Thursday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. – Park Elementary School, 1801 Williams

 Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. – Park Elementary School, 1801 Williams

 Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. – Great Bend Middle School Commons Area, 1919 Harrison

 Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. – Great Bend High School Auditorium, 2027 Morton St

For more information about USD 428, please visit www.greatbendschool.net or connect with USD 428 on Facebook.