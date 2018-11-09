Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/8)

BOOKED: Melissa Loveall on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Linus Rupp on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $2,000 C/S with bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Community Correction Arrest & Detain for probation violation.

BOOKED: Juvenile on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal threat, no bond.

BOOKED: Melvin Gray of St. John on GBMC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Alan Bobbitt of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cierra Most of Salina on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Suzanne Witten of Great Bend for hold for KDOC.

BOOKED: Patricia Avinger of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, ,no bond. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

RELEASED: Steven M. Fortner on GBMC warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Juvenile on GBMC case for criminal threat. He was transported to Bob Johnsons by GBPD.

RELEASED: Linus Rupp on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, posted bond of $4,500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Melvin Gray of St. John on GBMC case for driving while suspended, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $500.