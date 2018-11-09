Authorities investigating school threat in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 418 are investigating a reported school threat.

A student discovered the threatening message written on a wall at McPherson High School, according to a media release from police. The threat is unsubstantiated but has prompted an increase in law enforcement presence at the school.

There was an increased law enforcement presence at the school Thursday and there will also be an increased police presence on Friday to provide additional security and peace of mind, according to the release.

Due to the nature of the investigation, police released no additional details.

Anyone with information on the reported threat is encouraged to contact McPherson Police.