Armed robbery reported at Great Bend liquor store

On Thursday, Nov. 8 approximately 7:58 p.m. officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 10th Street Liquor located at 5208 10th St in Great Bend in reference a robbery.

When officers arrived, it was reported an unknown male subject entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was identified as a darker colored white male wearing blue jeans, a dark colored coat and a black hoodie.

The suspect was reported to have the hood up over his head and a bandana covering his face. The suspect was reported to be armed with a black handgun. The suspect fled the scene on foot and was unable to be located.

No injures were reported in this incident.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other criminal matter please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.