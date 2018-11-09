Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball staff accountant receives approval for CPA license

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend, KS — The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce that Jennifer “Jenni” Edwards has earned her license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Kansas.

Since joining the ABBB team in 2017, Edwards has served as a staff accountant in the firm’s Tax and Audit Departments. Her previous experience includes two-and-a-half years as a staff accountant at another CPA firm and an internship with ABBB in 2014.

“Jenni is a hard-working professional and a valuable member of the ABBB team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Achieving one’s CPA license is a tremendous accomplishment in this profession. Congratulations, Jenni!”

Edwards is a 2015 graduate of Sterling College and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting with a minor in Economics. She remains involved with her alma mater via the Sterling College Alumni Association. Edwards is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA). In addition, she is a QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor. Edwards lives in Ellinwood, Kansas with her husband, Matt.