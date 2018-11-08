Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are becoming appointment viewing as they shatter records and roll up wins. Need evidence? Even coaches pressed for time are tuning in to watch Kansas City’s high-flying offense just for fun. And with several primetime games coming up, there will be plenty of more chances to watch.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear and released after paying a $500 bond, though his status for this weekend’s game against Kansas remains in question. A school spokesman said any punishment will be handled internally.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 15 Texas and Texas Tech both look to snap two-game Big 12 losing streaks when they play each other this weekend. There is still plenty on the line. The Longhorns can still make it to the Big 12 championship game. The Red Raiders are trying to get bowl eligible in its final game on campus this season. There is also Bedlam in Norman when No. 6 Oklahoma hosts rival Oklahoma State.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been released from a hospital again after sustaining a partially collapsed lung for the second time this season. The school said Bowman would return to team activities Thursday. The freshman spent four nights in the hospital both times he was injured. Sophomore Jett Duffey is expected to replace Bowman as the starter again Saturday night against Texas.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Jordan Brailford has enjoyed an outstanding season, ranking among the nation’s top 10 in sacks and tackles for loss this season. But for the Cowboys to have any hope of upsetting No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday, the junior defensive end needs to have another strong outing against elusive OU quarterback Kyler Murray. As a team, Oklahoma State leads the nation with 33 sacks. Brailford is tied for fourth with nine.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 20 TCU was the lone top-25 men’s basketball team in action Wednesday, and the Horned Frogs trailed by as many as 11 in the first half before pulling out a 66-61 triumph over Cal State Bakersfield. Desmond Bane scored 13 of his 14 points after halftime, including a tiebreaking layup with 2:48 remaining to put the Horned Frogs ahead to stay in their season opener. JD Miller had 13 points for TCU, while Alex Robinson had 12 points and nine assists.

National Headlines

MEMPHIS (AP) — Marc Gasol capped his 20-point night by hitting the go-ahead free throws with 4.6 seconds to play in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 89-87 win over the Denver Nuggets. Jaren Jackson Jr. also had 20 points and Gasol finished with 12 rebounds as Memphis improved to 4-0 at home while dealing the Nuggets their second loss in 11 games this season. The Nuggets saw their five-game winning streak end when Nikola Jokic missed a 3-point attempt before Denver’s rebound tip was off the mark.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 20 points and the Philadelphia 76ers withstood Victor Oladipo’s (oh-lah-DEE’-pohz) season-high 36 points to win at Indiana for the first time in nine tries, 100-94. Ben Simmons fell two assists shy of a triple-double, delivering 16 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia won for the first time in six road games this season. Oladipo scored 24 points in the first half on 10 of 16 shooting, and Domantas Sabonis (sah-BOH’-nihs) finished with 16 points and 11 boards for the Pacers.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 22 of his 32 points by halftime and finished with 15 rebounds as the New Orleans Hornets beat the Bulls, 107-98 to end a six-game losing streak. Davis hit eight straight shots at one point and also had four blocks in his best game since spraining his right elbow nearly two weeks ago. Zach LaVine scored 22 points and Jabari Parker had 20 with 13 rebounds for Chicago.

Wednesday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 103 Orlando 96

Final Oklahoma City 95 Cleveland 86

Final N-Y Knicks 112 Atlanta 107

Final Miami 95 San Antonio 88

Final Philadelphia 100 Indiana 94

Final New Orleans 107 Chicago 98

Final Memphis 89 Denver 87

Final Utah 117 Dallas 102

Final Toronto 114 Sacramento 105

Final L.A. Lakers 114 Minnesota 110

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Carolina at Pittsburgh 8:20 p.m. Thursday

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (20) TCU 66 CS Bakersfield 61