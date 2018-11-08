Sunflower Diversified starts consignment venture to raise funds

Anyone who is wondering what to do with vintage items that could be put to good use is encouraged to contact Sunflower Diversified Services. The non-profit agency is starting a brand-new consignment venture to raise money for infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

“We are looking for vintage items made before 1970,” said Debbie McCormick, Sunflower’s director of marketing. “Research tells us these types of items will sell pretty quickly.”

This is how the new internet-based program works. Items can be donated and Sunflower will keep 100 percent of the selling price. Or items can be accepted on consignment and Sunflower will retain 25 percent of the selling price as a fee for making the sale.

“We will attempt to sell the items on eBay and other websites,” McCormick said. “We will take care of everything.”

Some examples of vintage items are cars, and car parts and motors; artwork; jewelry; guns; tools; typewriters; carnival glass; and other collectibles.

“This is a short list of possibilities,” McCormick commented. “But our door is wide open to new ideas; we welcome input from our central Kansas community. We are just getting started and will learn as we go along.

“We are always looking for new ways to raise much-needed funds for Sunflower clients,” she added. “While tax revenues are greatly appreciated, they do not come close to meeting all the needs for the adults we serve or the children at our Early Education Center and Incredible Years Preschool.

“Private donations are invaluable to our clients,” McCormick added. “For example, the community’s generosity helps fill in some of the financial gaps for adaptive equipment, and medical and dental care.”

For more information or to offer items for sale, contact McCormick by calling 620-792-1325 or 620-639-0049.