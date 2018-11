NOVEMBER 8, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY PU W/292/6 CYL/4 SPEED MANUAL, TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, TIRES IN ASSORTED SIZES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, PEACOCK FEATHERS, BIRD CAGES IN ASSORTED SHAPES & SIZES. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: JBL THEATER SURROUND SOUND W/FISHER VCR, HITCH CARRIER FOR JEEPS, PATIO 1/2 UMBRELLA. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: 1989/90 4WD CAB & CHASSIS, PU TOOL BOX. 620-617-9058

FOR SALE: MOBILE HOME TIRES, GAS DRYER, 3/4 TON PU TRAILER. 620-639-5331 AFTER 2PM

FOR SALE: EARLY AMERICAN ROCKER, QUEEN SIZE BEDSPREAD W/SKIRT/PILLOWS. 620-282-1551

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, PUZZLES, 2 JEWELRY BOXES. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. 620-282-8079

FOR SALE: REFILLS FOR FULLER SPONGE MOP. FREE: KITCHEN FAUCET W/SPRAYER. 620-285-6266

FOR SALE: 250 VOLT STAINLESS STEEL PASTEURIZER (WATER BATH), EVAPORATOR & COMPRESSOR FOR A WALK-IN COOLER. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: 2 TICKETS TO COLESWINDELL & DUSTIN LYNCH CONCERT AT INTRUST BANK ARENA. 620-617-4992 AFTER 3PM

WANTED: CARD TABLE LEGS. 620-793-9589

WANTED: LATE MODEL USED CAR (LOW MILEAGE). 620-792-1943

FOR SALE: TIRES 195/75/14, SMALL OVAL STOCK TANK. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: 2 SETS OF DISHES (NEW), WOODEN ROCKER. 620-792-9710

WANTED: LARGE CHEST TYPE FREEZER, C7-C9 CHRISTMAS BULBS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: DISPLAY CASE (GLASS, METAL, WOOD), KITCHEN TABLE W/3 CHAIRS, ANTIQUE DRESSER $150. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 5 250′ ROMEX WIRE, HENRY REMINGTON LEVER ACTION RIFLE 4X12 SHEETS OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS HAVING THEIR HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE & 2ND SATURDAY SALE TO KICK OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON. EVERYTHING IS 10% OFF STOREWIDE. FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS LOCATED AT 2025 FOREST AVENUE, AND THEY ARE OPEN TUESDAY THRU SATURDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 5PM, CLOSED ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY. WHILE YOU’RE THERE CHECK OUT LORETTA MILLER’S “THE GALLERY” THAT WILL BE OPEN. DON’T FORGET FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS MORE THAN AN ANTIQUE STORE.

