Lady Cougars open season with 101-44 victory over Sterling JV

The Barton Community College women’s basketball team had contributions throughout the lineup Wednesday night at the Barton Gym as the Lady Cougars led by thirty-six by the halftime break in rolling to a 101-44 victory over the junior varsity squad from Sterling College.

Next court action will come this weekend’s Best Western Cougar Booster Club Classic at the Barton Gym with Friday’s action matched against No. 20 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before another tough contest on Saturday against Murray State College. Tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. for both contests.