KHP identifies victim in fatal crash west of Salina

SALINE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 4a.m. Thursday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1992 Chevy Cavalier driven by Michael Rudroff, 29, Rolla, Missouri, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of Hedville Road.

The car left the roadway and came to rest underneath the bridge.

A passenger Stacy Crader, 44, Tipton, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rudroff was transported to the hospital in Salina. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

———–



SALINE COUNNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 just west of Salina.

Just after 4a.m., authorities in Lincoln County were notified of an accident on Interstate 70 near the Hedville-Culver exit, according to KHP Trooper Ben Gardner.

There were two occupants in the eastbound vehicle and one died. Name of the victim has not been released.

————-

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 just west of Salina and an injury crash in Russell county.

According to Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol, “It is yet to be determined if weather was a contributing factor.”

Check Salina Post for additional details as they become available.