Kansas man hospitalized after semi rear-ends semi in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Thursday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Shervis R. Smith, 44, Kansas City, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Dorrance exit.

The semi left the roadway and rear-ended a 2012 International semi driven by Eric T. Brown, 38, Timberlake, North Carolina, that was legally parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

The Freightliner semi came to rest on its side in the median.

Smith was transported to the hospital in Russell. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Brown was in the sleeper berth of the semi and not injured.