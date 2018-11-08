Great Bend Rec outdoor soccer and flag football champions

The Great Bend Recreation Commission finished flag football games Thursday, November 1 and outdoor soccer games Saturday, November 3, with braving the rain and cold “The Rec” made it through the season with champions.

Flag football champions; Kindergarten and 1st Grade “Huskers” coached by JC Stoup, Michael Mazouch and Erin Beck. 2nd-3rd Grade “Legends” coached by Cory Chansler, Jordan Hickel, Brian Dreiling and Abe Council. 4-6th Grade “GB All Stars” coached by Cory Burnham.

Outdoor Soccer Champions; 2nd-3rd grade “Panthers” coached by Noel Rodriguez. 4-5th Grade Girls “Panthers” coached by Chris Umphres and Izzy Guerra. 4-5th Grade Boys “Destroyers” coached by Lucero Alonzo and Carlos Alonzo. 6-8th Grade “Warriors” coached by Michael Reimer.