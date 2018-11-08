GBHS fall production of “Beauty and the Beast”

The community is invited to attend Great Bend High School’s fall production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Three performances will be offered: Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m, and Monday and Tuesday, November 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.

“While still a fairytale, the original production that our students will be performing is darker than the Disney version,” said Holly Johnson, Director and GBHS Drama Teacher. “With underlying themes addressing identity and

acceptance, characters wrestle with the beast inside before reaching their happily ever after.”

The cast includes 17 talented students, including Bayle Sandy as “Beauty” and Daniel Abbott as “The Beast.” The production will be held at the Great Bend High School Auditorium, 2027 Morton. Tickets can be purchased in

advance from cast members for $4 each, or they will be available at the door for $6 each.