Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Veterans Day A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.