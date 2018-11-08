Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-8:30A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one
Plantorama – “Winterizing the Lawn”
Sound Living – “Navigating Health Insurance”
Outbound Kansas – “Garter Snake Invasion”
9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Jim Wiesemeyer, Shaun Haney, and Pam Johnson all join Chip on this week’s Free for All.
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-5:15 KVGB 5pm Report
5:15-7:30 College Basketball – Barton Lady Cougars vs NEO
7:30-9:30 College Basketball – Barton Cougars vs Redlands College
9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”