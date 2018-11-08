Elected to the Great Bend City Council, Somers anxious to learn about city’s operations

With just under 69 percent of the vote Tuesday, Chad Somers eased his way into the Ward 2 position on the Great Bend City Council. The 13-year resident of Great Bend said the reason he became interested in running for City Council was because the city has been good to him and he is now in a position to give back.

Between now and January when he’ll be sworn in to his public office, Somers hopes to learn more about the city’s operations.

Somers is a co-owner of Golden Belt Cinema 6 and former owner of Benefit Management, Inc. He is currently advising a start-up business in Kansas City and stays busy with other small projects.

Somers, Brock McPherson, Dana Dawson, and Jessica Milsap all won spots on the City Council and will begin their two-year terms in January.