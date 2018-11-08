GREAT BEND – Amelia “Mimi” Raffelock, 88, passed away November 6, 2018, surrounded by her loving family, at Great Bend Health and Rehab Center, Great Bend. She was born August 26, 1930 at Kirkvilles, Missouri, to Dr. David L. & Lura Pearl (Hocker) Young. She married Ralph J. Raffelock, September 30, 1952, at Ottawa. He died July 11, 2008.

Mimi was a member of the Central Baptist Church and very active in her faith. She was a registered nurse at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and a Supervisor at CKMC for 27 years. She held memberships as past Girl Scout Leader and Cub Den Mother, Red Cross Board Member and past President, Barton County Food Bank Board member and past President, Barton County Health Advisory Board member and the Republican Committee Women.

Survivors include, one son, Troy Raffelock and wife, Melissa of Granger, Indiana; two daughters, Leslie Raffelock of Great Bend and Shelbi Raffelock of Colorado Springs, Colorado; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Raffelock and son, Michael Raffelock.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. John Grummon and Pastor Daniel Dugas presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Public Library, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

