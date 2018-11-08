Mother accused of child abuse, murder after 3-year-old Kan. girl dies

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged child abuse and the death of a 3-year-old girl.

On Sunday, officers responded to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal after reported child abuse, according to Liberal Police Captain Robert Rogers.

A three-year-old child identified as Maria M. Cheley-Hernandez had been brought to the emergency room by family members. Her condition deteriorated while at the hospital and life saving measures were conducted.

She was later air lifted to a Wichita hospital and died on Wednesday evening, according to Rogers.

The girl’s injuries appeared to be of an intentional nature, according to Rogers. Other possible signs of abuse were also discovered.

As a result of the investigation on Sunday, police arrested the child’s 20-year-old mother Soila Cheney-Hernandez, according to Rogers.

An amended affidavit has been forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of First Degree Murder and Child Abuse. Cheley-Hernandez is still in custody, according to Rogers.

Police released no additional details on the cause of death.

