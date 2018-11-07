With larger voter turnout, Milsap wins seat on Great Bend City Council

The Ward 1 position on the Great Bend City Council that was up for grabs in the 2018 election was crowded following the June 1st filing deadline. There were five names on the ballot going into the Primary Election in August. The list was narrowed down to the top two vote-getters where Alan Moeder and Jessica Milsap advanced.

Milsap noted she was inspired to run for City Council knowing that she wanted Great Bend to succeed.

There were 481 votes cast in the Primary Election from Ward 1 and Moeder garnered 51 percent with Milsap getting 29 percent. Knowing that she needed to increase her visibility, Milsap started campaigning more and earned a victory over Moeder in Tuesday’s General Election.

The General Election had 947 voters from Ward 1, the northeastern portion of Great Bend, show up to vote. Milsap received 504 votes, or 53 percent of the total votes.

Milsap will take her seat on the City Council in January. Chad Somers, Dana Dawson, and Brock McPherson also won two-year terms on the board.

Those four will join Dan Heath, Jolene Biggs, Cory Urban, and Andrew Erb on the Council. Vicki Berryman, Joel Jackson, and Cory Zimmerman will be stepping down.