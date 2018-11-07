Wednesday Sports Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 21 points in his college debut and Dedric Lawson added 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 Kansas past No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 in the season-opening Champions Classic. The Jayhawks won their third straight in one of college basketball’s premier events.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler leads the team in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. His average of 24 yards a catch leads the nation. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says Butler is one of the most athletic gifted receivers he has ever coached and believes he’ll only get better. Iowa State hosts Baylor on Saturday.

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored six straight free throws in the final minute and Louisiana Tech held on for a 71-58 win that shocked the Wichita State Shockers, snapping a 22-game winning streak in home openers. Wichita State had won 72 of its last 75 games at home until Tuesday. Archibald scored 14 points and was 7-for-8 at the free throw line for the Bulldogs and also pulled down nine rebounds

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaylyn Patterson had 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left as Texas Southern used a late rally to upset Baylor 72-69 in the season opener for both teams. Patterson’s shot from the left wing was part of a game-ending 34-14 run over the final 14 minutes. That put Texas Southern ahead for the first time since the opening five minutes of Johnny Jones’ first game as the Tigers coach.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney had 12 points and six assists and Texas Tech opened the encore to the school’s first Elite Eight season with an 87-37 victory over Incarnate Word. The Red Raiders outscored the Cardinals 48-7 in the second half, holding Incarnate Word to 10 percent shooting after halftime.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones, missing from the Texas lineup since he was diagnosed with leukemia in January, made his long-anticipated return. Jones, a junior guard, received a standing ovation when he entered the game in the second half.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan moved into the fourth spot of the College Football Playoff rankings, behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. Georgia was next at five, followed by Oklahoma. The playoff picture cleared up after a weekend where several contenders asserted themselves. The top-four teams in the final rankings on Dec. 2 will play in the national semifinals.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — The New York Yankees are hanging onto CC Sabathia. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the lefty has accepted a one-year, $8 million contract. The 38-year-old Sabathia went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts this year, his 10th with the Yankees. Sabathia is 129-80 for New York.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. underwent Tommy John surgery yesterday and will miss the entire 2019. The 25-year-old was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 142 in 128 1/3 innings. He was 10-4 before the All-Star break, but he missed much of the final two months of the regular season due to elbow discomfort.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are sticking with Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. Mullens led the Niners to a win over the Raiders last Thursday while recording the highest quarterback rating in an NFL debut since the 1970 merger. He joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly in 1986 and Fran Tarkenton in 1961 to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in their debuts.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will miss tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a sprained left ankle suffered in Monday’s win over New Orleans. A Thunder spokesman says the team wants to see how the ankle responds to treatment for the next few days before providing another update. The former league MVP is averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 assists and 8.3 rebounds in seven games this season, missing the first two games while recovering from right knee surgery.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Kansas 92 (10) Michigan St. 87

Final (4) Duke 118 (2) Kentucky 84

Final (3) Gonzaga 120 Idaho St. 79

Final (5) Virginia 73 Towson 42

Final (6) Tennessee 86 Lenoir-Rhyne 41

Final (7) Nevada 86 BYU 70

Final (8) North Carolina 78 Wofford 67

Final (9) Villanova 100 Morgan St. 77

Final (11) Auburn 101 South Alabama 58

Final (14) Oregon 84 Portland St. 57

Final (16) Syracuse 66 E. Washington 34

Final (17) Florida St. 81 Florida 60

Final (19) Michigan 63 Norfolk St. 44

Final (21) UCLA 96 Fort Wayne 71

Final (22) Clemson 100 The Citadel 80

Final (23) LSU 94 SE Louisiana 63

Final (24) Purdue 90 Fairfield 57

Final (25) Washington 73 W. Kentucky 55

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 113 Atlanta 102

Final Dallas 119 Washington 100

Final Brooklyn 104 Phoenix 82

Final Portland 118 Milwaukee 103