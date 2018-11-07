Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Thursday Weather

by

Thursday
Snow before 11am, then rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then snow after 2pm. High near 34. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of drizzle and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Veterans Day
A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
Rain likely before 7pm, then rain and snow likely between 7pm and 11pm, then snow likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 54.