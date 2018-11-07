Thursday Weather

Thursday Snow before 11am, then rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then snow after 2pm. High near 34. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday Night A slight chance of drizzle and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Veterans Day A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Rain likely before 7pm, then rain and snow likely between 7pm and 11pm, then snow likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.