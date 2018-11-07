Third memorial stone set to be dedicated on Sunday

The public is invited to attend a special dedication of the third stone at the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial this Sunday. According to Mick Lang with the Memorial Parks Advisory Committee, the third stone that contains the names of Barton County military veterans was set last week, joining the two other stones that have been part of Veterans Day events at the cemetery the past few years.

The Veterans Day dedication will take place this Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Golden Belt Memorial Park north of Great Bend.