SW Kansas man arrested for murder of 2-year-old son

STEVENS COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, have made an arrest connected to the murder of a 2-year-old boy.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a call which caused them concern for the welfare of a child residing at 2046 Road Y in Moscow, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies questioned the homeowner, 34-year-old Mikhail Lahey, Sr. Then, they discovered a deceased male child in the home, who was identified as 2-year-old Mikhail Lahey, Jr.

Deputies detained Mikhail Lahey, Sr. at the scene and questioned him. Just after 11:30p.m. he was booked into the Stevens County Jail for first-degree murder.