Sheriff: Man’s body found in Kansas lake

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death and asking the public for help.

Just before 4:30p.m., sheriff deputies were notified about a body floating in a lake in the 6300 block of South Broadway, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Arriving units located an adult white male that was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man had not been identified Wednesday morning.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances around the death and if anyone has information that might assist in the investigation please contact Sheriff’s Investigations at 316-660-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.