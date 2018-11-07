Second K-State football player in 9 days arrested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley was arrested this week for failure to appear and released after paying a $500 bond, though his status for this weekend’s game against Kansas remains in question.

A school spokesman said any punishment will be handled internally.

The Wildcats’ best cornerback, Shelley had a warrant issued by Manhattan Municipal Court after he was cited for driving without proof of insurance and having expired tags. He was arrested Tuesday.

The senior from Georgia has 33 tackles and three interceptions this season, even though he has missed the past two games with a leg injury. Wildcats coach Bill Snyder expected him to return at some point this season, possibly in time for the Sunflower Showdown against the Jayhawks.

In October police arrested K-State football player Daquan Patton, 21, for failure to appear, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report. He failed to pay an earlier speeding ticket, according to RCPD.

Patton is a red shirt junior linebacker from Cedar Park, Texas, according to the KSU football roster.