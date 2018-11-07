Police work to identify suspects who caused damaged at Kan. high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two reports of vandalism.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an unknown accident call at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police located damage to gym doors at the school and to a City of Wichita fire hydrant on the school’s property.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a burglary call at P4 Firearms, 1556 N. Broadway. Upon arrival, Officers located damage to the front doors of the business.

The investigation has revealed, overnight two unknown suspects used a blue Ford Van and a tow rope at P4 Firearms attempting to force open the front doors, causing damage. The same blue Ford Van was then driven onto the North High school’s property and backed into the gym doors causing damage to the doors and building. The suspect also struck a fire hydrant.

The blue van was located unoccupied in the 1400 block of north Emporia, and determined to have been stolen. There was no loss reported from either location.

There were no injuries reported, according to Davidson. Anyone with information is asked to call police.